Murfreesboro Saturday Market Gears Up for a Vibrant 2025 Season

The Murfreesboro Saturday Market is set to return May 3rd for its 15th year. Throughout the season, the market will feature a record-breaking 85 vendors, a growing lineup of community partners, and an expanded focus on education, outreach, and supporting local agriculture.

Open every Saturday from 8:00 AM to noon, May through October, the market surrounds the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse. It offers a welcoming space for residents and visitors to support local farmers, artisans, and food producers.

This season features 54 full-time and 31 part-time vendors offering an incredible variety of products. These include 23 farm and specialty farm vendors (lavender, honey, and flowers), four locally raised meat producers, a trout farm, seven bakeries, 17 prepared food vendors, 26 artisans and crafters, and more. Visitors will also find handmade soaps and lotions, woodworking, ceramics, locally roasted coffee, natural dog food, and unique items like cactus and cookie-ice cream creations.

“More than just a market, this is a hub for community connection,” said Linda Weeks, Market Manager. “We’re especially excited to welcome several young, startup farmers this year who are building the future of local agriculture.”

Community engagement is at the heart of the Murfreesboro Saturday Market. Throughout the season, local organizations such as the Friends of Linebaugh Library, Rutherford County Master Gardeners, Storm Water Management, the League of Women Voters, and MTSU Athletics will host booths and activities. In addition, local musicians will perform each week to enhance the lively, family-friendly atmosphere.

A key partnership with Middle Tennessee State University continues to grow. The MTSU Small Farm Program—our only certified organic vendor—offers students real-world experience in local food systems. MTSU Athletics will also have a recurring presence this season.

New in 2025, the market is introducing a Market Passport Program to reward frequent visitors. Shoppers can collect stamps each week and enter a monthly drawing to win a gift basket filled with items and coupons from vendors. No purchase necessary to enter to win.

The Market also welcomes the support of community sponsors, whose investment highlights the positive impact the Murfreesboro Saturday Market has on downtown Murfreesboro and the broader community.

“Each Saturday, the courthouse square is filled with fresh food, handmade goods, and the energy of neighbors coming together,” said Linda Weeks. “It’s a celebration of what makes Murfreesboro special.”

The Murfreesboro Saturday Market is organized by Main Street Murfreesboro, which is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary as a Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing and preserving our historic downtown. For more information, visit Saturday Market.

