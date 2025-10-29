‘Murfreesboro Safe Streets’ Master Planning is Underway

Your voice matters! The City of Murfreesboro encourages citizen input in the interactive mapping and planning process to help make Murfreesboro streets safer. The goal of “Murfreesboro Safe Streets” is improving roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries. Community feedback will play a vital role in shaping priorities and identifying solutions that Murfreesboro safer for all road users. Take the survey today! Visit www.Murfreesborosafestreets.com.

The Engineering Department welcomes citizen input via an interactive mapping tool. Visit the link to start identifying streets and intersections of concern and describing desires for your plan. The resulting Safety Action Plan will meet the requirements for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) “Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program.

“Murfreesboro needs your input in making Murfreesboro streets safer,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Reducing roadway incidents that lead to congestion, lost productivity, injuries, and facilities is a key part of enhancing the City’s quality of life for everyone who live, work, and play in our growing community.”

Throughout the plan, the project team will seek community input through online and in-person community engagement. With community input and safety data, the plan will prioritize roadway projects and policies that address safety challenges.

“We are excited to work with consultants, stakeholders, and interactive map survey respondents to update planning and coordination for our roadways, intersections, and major thoroughfares,” said Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith. “Our long-term goal is to make Murfreesboro a more walkable, connected City from east to west, north to south, through sidewalks, bikeways and greenway trails that connect City parks with neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping destinations.”

The plan is a joint effort between the City Engineering Department, consultants, and local stakeholders with the following objectives:

Identifying and improving pedestrian safety

Identifying vehicle safety issues

Identifying bicycle safety issues

Strategies leading to alternative transportation by walking and biking

By combining community input with safety data, the plan will identify and prioritize roadway projects that improve pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle safety. Residents can also report crash or near-miss locations and share ideas for safer mobility for all users, including those using wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

Watch Murfreesboro Safe Streets survey PSA https://youtu.be/jzUrLZG3he0.

For more information or input on the survey, email [email protected]

