Get ready to splash into a new career at the City of Murfreesboro’s 2nd Annual career fair!

On Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 40 employers representing almost every industry will take part in this Career Fair!

Summer Career Fair will take place at Civic Plaza of City Hall in Murfreesboro, 111 West Vine Street.

To see the full list of employers scheduled, visit here.