Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza Returns This September

Want to spend your lunch on Fridays outdoors, enjoying the fall weather? City of Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza event has you covered.

Lunch on the Plaza occurs every Friday in September and October from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. starting September 6, if weather permits.

Grab lunch and enjoy the scenery of the plaza as chairs will be available for sitting or you can take your lunch back home or to the office with you. Several tasty food trucks will be in attendance so you don’t want to miss this!

Check here for updates on food truck lineups.

