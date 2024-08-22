Murfreesboro’s Citizens Fire Academy Accepting Applications

The Citizens Fire Academy is a chance for citizens to better appreciate and understand the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department employees and the services the department offers.

Download the Citizens Fire Academy Application

During the four-week course, you will receive the chance to participate in activities and services provided by MFRD.

Try on turnout gear, experience climbing a 65′ aerial, practice extrication, run through the firefighter ability test, dispatch tour and much more!

The four sessions are scheduled for Tuesdays, October 22 through November 12, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

To learn more, click here.

