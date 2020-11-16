Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for Nov 16-21.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Traffic signal modification work continues. Final paving and striping will be done Sunday and Monday night (8:00 PM -5:00 AM), November 15 & 16. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing median modification, turn lane and entrance driveway work on at Northfield Blvd and Sulphur Spring Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E College St and E Main St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E College St and E Main St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Shores Road Realignment Work (Shores Road between Westlawn Blvd and Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday, November 2 through Monday, November 16: Contractor for a private development will be realigning Shores Rd between Westlawn Blvd and Veterans Pkwy. Traffic to and from Veterans Pkwy will be detoured onto Westlawn Blvd. Appropriate detour signs and traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (N Tennessee Blvd just south of Hazelwood Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Thursday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for Atmos Inc, will be installing gas lines along N Tennessee Blvd just south of Hazelwood Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Sulphur Springs Rd between St Johns and Breckenridge Dr, Summit Ct, York Ct and Park Cir (Paving work)

2. Thompson Ln and Garcia Blvd (Sidewalk maintenance work)

3. Bridge Ave between Old Fort Pkwy and New Salem Hwy (ADA improvements)

4. Fortress Blvd just south of Cedar Glades Dr (sidewalk improvement)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 55-68 to place overhead sign.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

• Nightly, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 56-61.