City Construction Projects for May 18 through May 23

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Resource Department Sewer Rehabilitation Work (W Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for Water Resource Department will be performing sewer rehabilitation work on W Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St across from Kroger. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 80 (New Salem Hwy) pour median footer.