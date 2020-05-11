Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing right turn lane and signal improvements on Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln. There will be lane closures and minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Roadway Milling Work at Manson Pike at John Lee Ln

Expected No Closures: Tuesday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be paving the intersection of Manson Pike and John Lee Ln. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure NB to excavate for sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.