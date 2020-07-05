Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 5 through July 11

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd. Sulphur Spring Rd will be closed to through traffic at Northfield Bvld. Traffic will be detoured onto First Pl. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development (Shelton Crossing) will be performing sanitary sewer installation work on Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Atmos Gas Line Installation Work (Bridge Ave between Battle Ave and S Kings Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for Atmos Gas will be replacing gas lines on Bridge Ave between Battle Ave and S Kings Hwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Bridge Ave adjacent to City Auto)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for City Auto will be installing underground utility lines on Bridge Ave adjacent to City Auto. Bridge Ave will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be milling, installing stamped concrete and drainage work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy at Robert Rose Dr (sidewalk installation work)

2. Poplar Ave between Clark Blvd and Farrar St (drainage work)

3. Regency Park Dr between Haynes Dr and Kings Ridge Dr

4. Arnold Ln just south of E Main St ( drainage work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 80 (New Salem Hwy) pour median footer.