Murfreesboro City Construction Projects January 4 – 9, 2021

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday & Tuesday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing final paving and pavement markings on Northfield Blvd and Sulphur Spring Rd. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Fiber Communication Installation Work (Highland Ave just north of Evergreen Cemetery)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Private development utility crews will be installation underground fiber lines along Highland Ave just north of Evergreen Cemetery. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions on Highland Ave. Access to local residents and businesses will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Demolition and site work continues on site. Minor traffic interruptions with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

• Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-24

• Nightly, 7PM-5PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 74-97.

No scheduled lane closures will be allowed from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.