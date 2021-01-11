Murfreesboro City Construction Projects January 10 – 16, 2021

Private Fiber Communication Installation Work (Highland Ave just north of Evergreen Cemetery)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Private development utility crews will be installation underground fiber lines along Highland Ave just north of Evergreen Cemetery. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions on Highland Ave. Access to local residents and businesses will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Demolition and site work continues on site. Minor traffic interruptions with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Blvd (just south of Lazarus Way)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday and Tuesday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: As part of the Garrison Station development, a full depth asphalt repair work will be done on Fortress Blvd at the Garrison Station Apartment entrance driveway. Fortress Blvd just south of Lazarus Way will be reduced to one lane each direction. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected No Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Preliminary shoulder work will begin with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

• Wednesday, 1/13 – Friday, 1/15, Stonebrook Dr will be closed at SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) for the installation of a drainage structure at the intersection. Traffic will be detoured onto Sawmill St and Cason Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

• Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-24

• Nightly, 7PM-5PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 74-97.