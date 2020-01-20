City Construction Projects for January 19 through January 25

Utility Work (Manson Pike between John Lee Lane and Florence Rd)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm : Contractor for a private development will be performing utility crossing work on Manson Pike just east of John Lee Lane. Traffic on Manson Pike will be detoured onto John Lee Ln, Cloverhill Dr and Brinkley Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

City Traffic Signal Work

1) Veterans Pkwy at Franklin Rd

2) Mercury Blvd at Minerva Dr

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm : City traffic signal contractor will be performing signal maintenance at the above intersections. There will be minor lane shifts and two-way traffic will always be maintained. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (Williams Dr and Kennedy Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing overhead fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Monday January 20th through Wednesday January 22nd, 9AM-4PM

There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB between the intersection of Barfield Rd and the intersection of Athens Ave on SR 99to excavate and install gas lines. One lane will remain open at all times. RiverRock Blvd will be closed at SR 99 from January 20-24 for gas line work. Traffic will be detoured onto Athens Ave, Pecan Ridge Dr and Centertree Dr. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning, January 20th, and should continue through Wednesday afternoon, on January 22nd,

weather permitting.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 96 from east of Camden Court (LM 8.32) to east of Gresham Ln (LM 8.60) in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a right lane closure on Hwy 96 for a paving operation.