Traffic Signal Installation Work (Haynes Dr at Sulphur Springs Rd, along S Church St, NW Broad St and Old Fort Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday, 9:00 am: City traffic signal contractor will be performing traffic signal work at the above locations. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Utility Work (Manson Pike between John Lee Lane and Florence Rd)

Expected Road Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm : Contractor for a private development will be performing utility crossing work on Manson Pike just east of John Lee Lane. Traffic on Manson Pike will be detoured onto John Lee Ln, Cloverhill Dr and Brinkley Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

City Traffic Signal Work

1) Veterans Pkwy at Franklin Rd

2) Mercury Blvd at Minerva Dr

3) Medical Center Pkwy at N Thompson Ln

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm : City traffic signal contractor will be performing signal maintenance at the above intersections. There will be minor lane shifts and two-way traffic will always be maintained. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Monday January 13th through Wednesday January 15th, 9AM-4PM

Temporary lane closure of random lanes on River Rock Blvd. These closures will take place between the intersection of Barfield Road and SR 99 to the intersection of Athens Ave. and SR 99, with only one lane being closed at a time. This closure is necessary to excavate and install the new gas lines for the project across this side road. During this temporary lane closure, flagging operations will be utilized to maintain traffic flow on River Rock Blvd. and for East and West bound traffic on SR 99 due to traffic turning off of SR 99 on to these side roads. No detours are needed for this closure. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning, January 13th, and should continue through Wednesday afternoon, on January 15th,weather permitting.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 96 from east of Camden Court (LM 8.32) to east of Gresham Ln (LM 8.60) in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a right lane closure on Hwy 96 for a paving operation.