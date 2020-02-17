City Construction Projects for February 17 through February 22

Utility Crossing Work (John Lee Ln at Manson Pike)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday & Tuesday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm : Contractor for a private development will be doing some asphalt patching work at John Lee Ln and Manson Pike. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (Williams Dr and Kennedy Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing underground fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (E Lytle St and Spring St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing fiber optic lines along E Lytle St between N Church St and Spring St and On Spring St between E Lytle St and E Main St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Utility Installation Work at E McKnight Dr and N Maple St

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be doing utility installation work. There will be partial lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing right turn lane improvements on Old Fort Pkwy at Gresham Ln. There will be lane closures and minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. On Saturday, February 15, the contractor will be doing shoulder work at Old Fort Pkwy and Gresham Lane. There will be lane closures on Old Fort Pkwy for the eastbound traffic. West

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be doing right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. There will be lane closures and minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Lane (L.M. 15.97 to I-24 in Murfreesboro (L.M. 18.12)

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be flagging operations in both directions for equipment crossing as needed.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure as needed between MM 79-80 for sign foundation work.