Utility Work (Haynes Dr at Sulphur Springs Rd, along S Church St, NW Broad St and Old Fort Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday, Thursday & Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm : City traffic signal contractor will be performing utility work at the above locations. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday, Thursday & Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be alternating lane closures in both directions between the intersection of Athens Ave and the intersection of Stonebrook Drive on SR 99 to excavate and install the new gas lines. One lane will remain open at all times.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 96 from east of Camden Court (LM 8.32) to east of Gresham Ln (LM 8.60) in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a right lane closure on Hwy 96 for a paving operation.

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020.