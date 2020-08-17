Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for August 17 – August 22.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Spring Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Traffic Signal Installation Work

1) Memorial Blvd & Kings Ridge Dr

2) Memorial Blvd and Eleanor Dr

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: City Traffic Signal contractor will be installing traffic signal loops on Memorial Blvd and the downtown area. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Aerial City Fiber Relocation Work (Highland Ave and Bell St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City traffic signal contractor will be relocating existing City fiber optics lines at Highland Ave and Bell St. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy at Thompson Ln (stamped sidewalk installation work)

2. Thompson Ln between Medical Center Pkwy and Robert Rose Dr (sidewalk repair work)

3. Arnold Rd, St Ives Dr (drainage Work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between GreshamPark Dr and Robert Rose Dr (crosswalk markings)

5. Arrow Ct, Glenwood Dr and Lawndale Dr (Casting Adjustments)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

• Starting Monday, August 17 through Monday, August 31, Barfield Road will be closed at SR 99 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 63-64 to place overhead sign.