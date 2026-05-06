Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 75 During Routine Health Inspection

Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308 received a score of 75 during a routine food service inspection on May 4, 2026, at its Murfreesboro location. Inspectors documented 10 violations, including issues with employee handwashing, improper food temperatures, and embargoed food. The establishment is subject to follow-up inspections as a result. More Health Inspections Here!
Establishment: Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308
Location: 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Inspection Date: May 4, 2026
Inspection Score: 75
Embargoed Food: 6 lbs.
Violations Found
- Active managerial control needs improvement due to high number of priority violations.
- Two separate employees attempted to return to food prep after handling a cell phone or drinking from an approved container without first washing hands.
- Employee cell phone stored on an active cutting board; employee attempted to return to using the board without washing, rinsing, and sanitizing it.
- Employee drink stored above wrapping paper in the servers area.
- Several cutting boards have dark knife grooves.
- Ice buildup observed in walk-in freezer.
Critical Violations
- Half a case of spoiled cabbage with yellowed, shriveled leaves found in the walk-in cooler. Five pounds embargoed.
- Cooked Mezi pasta noodles stored near steamer labeled for room temperature holding. Inspector advised PIC that cooked noodles must be kept hot or cold. One pound embargoed. No TPHC policy in place.
- All TCS foods in lower prep cooler drawers across from grill recorded at 49°F. PIC stated items had been moved from walk-in cooler that morning with no prep work. PIC directed to move items to a different cooler to quick chill.
Recent Inspection Scores
- May 4, 2026 | Routine | 75
- January 7, 2026 | Follow-Up | 97
- January 6, 2026 | Routine | 65
- September 3, 2025 | Follow-Up | 97
- August 27, 2025 | Routine | 76
- April 2, 2025 | Follow-Up | 100
- April 1, 2025 | Routine | 94
- December 19, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99
- December 10, 2024 | Routine | 79
- March 8, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99
- March 8, 2024 | Routine | 92
- August 31, 2023 | Follow-Up | 96
- August 31, 2023 | Routine | 92
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|75
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Silo's Bar & Grill
|76
|1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE
|77
|103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|78
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Wako Japanese Cuisine
|80
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE
|89
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|93
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|93
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Embassy Suites Bar
|93
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
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