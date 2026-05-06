Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 75 During Routine Health Inspection

Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308 received a score of 75 during a routine food service inspection on May 4, 2026, at its Murfreesboro location. Inspectors documented 10 violations, including issues with employee handwashing, improper food temperatures, and embargoed food. The establishment is subject to follow-up inspections as a result. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308

Location: 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Inspection Date: May 4, 2026

Inspection Score: 75

Embargoed Food: 6 lbs.

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found Active managerial control needs improvement due to high number of priority violations.

Two separate employees attempted to return to food prep after handling a cell phone or drinking from an approved container without first washing hands.

Employee cell phone stored on an active cutting board; employee attempted to return to using the board without washing, rinsing, and sanitizing it.

Employee drink stored above wrapping paper in the servers area.

Several cutting boards have dark knife grooves.

Ice buildup observed in walk-in freezer. Critical Violations Half a case of spoiled cabbage with yellowed, shriveled leaves found in the walk-in cooler. Five pounds embargoed.

Cooked Mezi pasta noodles stored near steamer labeled for room temperature holding. Inspector advised PIC that cooked noodles must be kept hot or cold. One pound embargoed. No TPHC policy in place.

All TCS foods in lower prep cooler drawers across from grill recorded at 49°F. PIC stated items had been moved from walk-in cooler that morning with no prep work. PIC directed to move items to a different cooler to quick chill. Recent Inspection Scores May 4, 2026 | Routine | 75

January 7, 2026 | Follow-Up | 97

January 6, 2026 | Routine | 65

September 3, 2025 | Follow-Up | 97

August 27, 2025 | Routine | 76

April 2, 2025 | Follow-Up | 100

April 1, 2025 | Routine | 94

December 19, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99

December 10, 2024 | Routine | 79

March 8, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99

March 8, 2024 | Routine | 92

August 31, 2023 | Follow-Up | 96

August 31, 2023 | Routine | 92

Name Score Address Type Date Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 75 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Silo's Bar & Grill 76 1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE 77 103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 El Hornito Bakery 2 78 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Wako Japanese Cuisine 80 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE 89 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 93 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 93 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Embassy Suites Bar 93 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026

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