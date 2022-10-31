Murfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 31, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others.

Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will be used to improve traffic enforcement throughout the city.

“Murfreesboro Police Department Traffic Division takes traffic complaints and concerns seriously and is working to address them,” said MPD Traffic/Special Services Captain Bryan Anderson. “Our top priority is to improve traffic-related issues in the community, and residents can assist with this effort.”

The online form gives residents options to report the type of traffic concern, and what time and day the issue usually occurs.

Non-emergency matters that require an immediate police response can be reported to our Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 615-893-1311.

The online form can be found at:

Report a Traffic Complaint | Murfreesboro, TN – Official Website (murfreesborotn.gov)