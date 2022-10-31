Monday, October 31, 2022
No menu items!
x

holidays

HomeCommunityMurfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police
CommunityMurfreesboroCrimeMurfreesboro Police DepartmentNews

Murfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police

Press Release
By Press Release
0
81
residents can report traffic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 31, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others.

Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will be used to improve traffic enforcement throughout the city.

“Murfreesboro Police Department Traffic Division takes traffic complaints and concerns seriously and is working to address them,” said MPD Traffic/Special Services Captain Bryan Anderson. “Our top priority is to improve traffic-related issues in the community, and residents can assist with this effort.”

The online form gives residents options to report the type of traffic concern, and what time and day the issue usually occurs.

Non-emergency matters that require an immediate police response can be reported to our Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 615-893-1311.

 The online form can be found at:
Report a Traffic Complaint | Murfreesboro, TN – Official Website (murfreesborotn.gov)

SourceMurfreesboro Police
Previous articleNashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.