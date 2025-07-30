Murfreesboro Recycling Roundup Returns to MTSU Campus Aug. 16

If you have used tires, tattered tees, empty toner cartridges and mattresses to toss, Middle Tennessee State University, in partnership with the Tennessee Environmental Council, is providing an easy way for the public to recycle these items — and make a difference for the community.

MTSU’s Center for Energy and Sustainability is teaming up with the Tennessee Environmental Council, or TEC, to host the second communitywide Murfreesboro Recycling Roundup set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the Rutherford Parking Lot located at 602 N. Rutherford Blvd. on the east edge of the MTSU campus.

The free public event invites the community to drop off hard-to-recycle items in one convenient location.

“We were so successful at the inaugural event, we are hoping to make an even bigger impact in 2025,” said Kristin England, systems engineer and sustainability manager for the newly revamped Center for Energy and Sustainability, which is helping coordinate the recycling event.

Last year’s event collected 51,877 pounds of materials that were kept out of the already burgeoning landfill, including 300 pounds of batteries, 5,400 pounds of shredded paper, and 290 pounds of Styrofoam/polystyrene.

“It was one of the Tennessee Environmental Council’s most successful events and the reason they are coming back to Rutherford County,” England said.

In addition to the MTSU partnership with the TEC, funding for the event is provided by Rutherford County, Recycle Right TN, FirstBank, Stones River Watershed Association and Recycle Rutherford.

“Recycling Roundups make it easy and convenient for households to recycle,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of the TEC. “We are happy to provide an important service and help community members clean up their homes with a good conscience.”

What you need to know

Although there is no charge to drop off, there is an additional fee on mattresses and tires beyond the allotted limit — two mattresses and/or eight tires per vehicle. The donation drive is limited to 40 mattresses and box springs and 500 tires.

“Because we have limited capacity, the donation center may close once at capacity, so be sure you arrive early so you don’t end up toting your trash back home,” England noted.

England also suggested checking the TEC website, visit https://www.tectn.org/murfreesbororecycles.html, to ensure recyclable materials you’re bringing meet the acceptable conditions required for drop-off. Items may be added to the list for additional recyclable materials.

“We don’t want to have to turn anything away because it does not meet the required specifications,” England said.

Other items that will be accepted include:

• Clothing, textiles and shoes (tied or paired together)

• Batteries

• Scrap metal

• Electronics

• Glass

• Paper (that will be shredded)

• Cardboard

• Aluminum cans

As part of an ongoing campus initiative, the Center for Energy and Sustainability will be set up to receive the aluminum.

“MTSU offers 24/7 aluminum can recycling to the community on Greenland Drive. For this event, we will relocate the aluminum can recycling to the Rutherford Lot so we can offer more recycling options to event participants,” states England.

Additional items: Crayons, eyewear, meds, pet supplies

In addition, organizers are also accepting a wide range of items, including many people might not consider donating. Gently used items can find new life through this effort. For example, all types of crayons will be donated to Turnip Green Creative Reuse, while old pairs of glasses will go to the Lion’s Club International SightFirst initiative.

Other reusable materials that can be collected include clean and ready-to-use pet and medical supplies. Expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines will be accepted as a convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of these types of items.

Restrictions: There are, however, some items that can’t be accepted at the Murfreesboro Recycle Roundup: furniture, paint, hazardous materials or random plastics. The event is also open strictly to individuals and not businesses.

Once at the drop-off site, drivers will be instructed where to go. Booths will be set up for different recycled materials and volunteers will assist participants with the process.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Recycling Roundup on Aug. 16, sign up at bit.ly/MTSURecyclingRoundupVolunteers.

To learn more about MTSU’s Center for Energy and Sustainability, visit https://ces.mtsu.edu/.

