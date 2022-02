MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 16, 2022) – No injuries were reported when a small propane tank exploded underneath the Old Salem Road bridge near the railroad tracks Wednesday night around 10:42 p.m.

Firefighters responded and quickly put out the fire. The explosion burst out a few windows at the nearby Clearview Apartments, 602 Old Salem Road.

There was damage to a homeless person’s tent and belongings.

CXS trains were put on hold while firefighters investigated.