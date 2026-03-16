Murfreesboro Police Warn Residents of Bitcoin Scam Targeting Elderly

Murfreesboro Police Department fraud detectives are warning residents, especially older adults, about a Bitcoin scam that has defrauded dozens of victims of nearly $4 million.

Detectives say scammers are posing as law enforcement officers and calling victims to claim they missed a court date and have outstanding warrants. The callers then instruct victims to withdraw large amounts of cash from their bank accounts, take the money to a Bitcoin ATM and deposit it into an account. The scammers often request a QR code or IP address to “confirm” the deposit.

Once the money is deposited into a cryptocurrency wallet, detectives say the funds typically disappear within hours and are nearly impossible to trace.

“No local, state, or federal law enforcement officer will ever ask for money to dismiss a warrant,” CID Fraud Detective Tommy Massey said. “We don’t handle cash.”

Investigators say these cases are challenging because the fraudsters often operate from outside the United States, including India, Pakistan, Ukraine and several African nations.

“The biggest problem with these scams is that most victims are elderly and retired, and they cannot recoup the lost money,” Massey said. “That makes them some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Police urge residents to hang up immediately if someone calls claiming there is a warrant for their arrest and instruct them to pay using cryptocurrency. They should then notify law enforcement.

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717.

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