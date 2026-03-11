Murfreesboro Police Warn Public After Armed Robbery In Online Sale Meetup

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are urging residents to use the department’s Safe Exchange Zone after a man was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell an expensive gold chain he listed on Facebook Marketplace.

The 48-year-old victim told officers he met a group of men at a home on Blaze Drive around 6:05 p.m. to finalize the sale on Monday, Feb. 9.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the men asked to inspect the chain. Detectives said two others inside a nearby car then pointed handguns at the victim. The suspects took the chain and drove away.

MPD is encouraging residents planning to buy or sell items arranged online to use the Safe Exchange Zone in the front parking lot of police headquarters, located at 1004 N. Highland Avenue. The area is well lit and monitored by security cameras, providing a safer alternative for in-person transactions.

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

