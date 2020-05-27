Murfreesboro Police Still Searching for Suspect in 2019 Eagle Street Murder

Murfreesboro Police Detectives are still on the hunt for homicide suspect 30-year-old Delarrious Dwayne Crawford.

Crawford is wanted in connection to the June 2019 Eagle Street fatal shooting of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Crawford.

It is believed he may have changed his hairstyle. Crawford is known to frequent the Middle Tennessee area. He is considered armed and dangerous. Crawford has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact Detective Jacob Fountain at 629-201-5525

Original Story: On Friday, June 21 at approximately 11:29 p.m., Murfreesboro Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 1400 Manor Street in reference to a disturbance between a group of people. Police were advised one of the individuals, who was reportedly intoxicated, had already left the area. Saunders was later found lying on the ground in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

