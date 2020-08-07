MURFREESBORO, Tenn.- Police Sergeant David “Dino” Johnson has retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) after 33 years of dedicated service.

Johnson began his career with MPD in September 1987. He served as a police officer from 1987 – 1996. Johnson was promoted to detective and served in that role from 1996 – 1998. Johnson was a Parks Patrol officer from 1998 – 2004. He was promoted to Range Master Firearms Sergeant in 2004 and held the position until his retirement.

“It has been a pleasure and challenge to serve the citizens of Murfreesboro. I’m very blessed to have had the opportunity that has been afforded to me,” Johnson said. “To be honest, I’m a little scared to take the next step because the civilian world is so different than what I’ve been used to for the last 40 years.”

Johnson was honored Friday, July 17, at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters. Family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers attended.

“To the men and women of the Murfreesboro Police Department, take care of each other and watch each other’s back,” Johnson said. “Remember, “Big Pop” loves you.”

Johnson’s full career spans 40 years in law enforcement. He was a deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department before being hired by MPD.