13-year-Old Dimitry Jones has been found. He’s safe and back home with family.

Missing juvenile Dimitry Jones was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at his home on Patricia Circle in Murfreesboro. Jones weights about 125 lbs., has blonde hair, blue eyes. He was wearing an orange shirt.

Jones is diagnosed with ADHD, ODD (oppositional defiant disorder) and he’s bi-polar.

If you have seen Jones or know his whereabouts, please contact Murfreesboro Police Department at 615.893.1311.