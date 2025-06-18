Murfreesboro Police Searching for Two Missing Teens

Diamond Ellison and Shaniya Rutledge are currently listed as missing runaways. They were last seen in the Jayhawk Court area, and later in Warrior Dr. – S. Church Street area on Tuesday, June 17. Ellison (Brown Eyes/Red Hair) was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants. Rutledge (Brown Eyes/Brown Hair) was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts. Police say neither teens have ties to Murfreesboro.
- Shaniya Rutledge
17-years Old
Height Unknown
150 Lbs
- Diamond Ellison
15-years Old
5’3″
180 Lbs
If you have any information that could help locate them, please contact, Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!