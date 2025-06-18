Murfreesboro Police Searching for Two Missing Teens

Diamond Ellison and Shaniya Rutledge are currently listed as missing runaways. They were last seen in the Jayhawk Court area, and later in Warrior Dr. – S. Church Street area on Tuesday, June 17. Ellison (Brown Eyes/Red Hair) was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants. Rutledge (Brown Eyes/Brown Hair) was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts. Police say neither teens have ties to Murfreesboro.

Shaniya Rutledge

17-years Old

Height Unknown

150 Lbs

15-years Old

5’3″

180 Lbs

If you have any information that could help locate them, please contact, Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633

