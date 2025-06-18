Murfreesboro Police Searching for Two Missing Teens

By
Source Staff
-
0
1
Murfreesboro Police Department

Diamond Ellison and Shaniya Rutledge are currently listed as missing runaways. They were last seen in the Jayhawk Court area, and later in Warrior Dr. – S. Church Street area on Tuesday, June 17. Ellison (Brown Eyes/Red Hair) was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants. Rutledge (Brown Eyes/Brown Hair) was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts. Police say neither teens have ties to Murfreesboro.

  • Shaniya Rutledge
    17-years Old
    Height Unknown
    150 Lbs
  • Diamond Ellison
    15-years Old
    5’3″
    180 Lbs

If you have any information that could help locate them, please contact, Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR