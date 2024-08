August 20, 2024 – Do you know these women? Detectives are trying to identify them in a recent case.

On July 25, the two persons of interest are accused of entering Old Navy on Medical Center Pkwy, selecting and concealing merchandise in a bag and then leaving the business without paying.

If you know who they are, you’re asked to contact Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police

