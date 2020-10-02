Murfreesboro Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Fifth Third Bank

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers are searching for the man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank, 1861 Memorial Blvd., Friday afternoon, Oct. 2.

A man handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun and demanded money around 2:17 p.m. The teller complied, and the man left the bank walking.

The robber was wearing a surgical mask, an orange hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, black pants, and black low-top sneakers.

Middle Tennessee Christian School went on lock-down while a K9 ran a track trying to locate the bank robber. The school lifted the lock-down, and dismissal proceeded on time. Northfield Elementary School was in the process of dismissing, and the School Resource Officer stood guard until students safely boarded buses.

MPD is assisting the FBI with the investigation.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the robber, please call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email at [email protected].