March 20, 2025 – MPD detectives are attempting to identify a woman accused of shoplifting.

On January 29, the unidentified woman is alleged to have left Lowe’s Home Improvement in Murfreesboro through the self-checkout lane without paying for a cart of merchandise. The same woman returned on March 17, leaving the store without paying for merchandise again.

If you know this woman, please contact Det. Gorham at 629-201-5507.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

