January 5, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a credit card fraud case where an unknown person used a stolen credit card in Murfreesboro and Smyrna, making hundreds of dollars’ worth of purchases at a liquor store and several other businesses.

Detectives would like to interview a person of interest captured on surveillance video at one of the stores. If you know this person, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.

Source: Murfreesboro PD

