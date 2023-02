From Murfreesboro Police Department:

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft of merchandise case.

On February 14, 2023, an unidentified woman went to Plato’s Closet on N. Thompson Lane, selected merchandise and left the store without paying.

Call Det. Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or 0499@murfreesborotn.gov if you know this person.