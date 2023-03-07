Murfreesboro Police Search for Woman Accused of Fraud, Theft of Merchandise

Do you know this person? Detectives would like to speak to her as a person of interest in a retail fraud and theft of merchandise case.

The unknown woman entered Kohl’s on Old Fort Pkwy. and selected items from the salesfloor. She successfully used someone else’s identification to return the merchandise for a refund that was credited to a gift card.

The unidentified woman then selected addtional merchandise and left the store without paying. If you know this person, please contact Detective Darryl Sanders at 629-201-5639 or 0884@murfreesborotn.gov.