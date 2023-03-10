Murfreesboro Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

From Murfreesboro Police:

Detectives are asking for help identifying this person of interest in a strong-armed robbery and theft of merchandise case.

On Feb. 5, 2023, the unidentified individual went into the Dollar General on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and placed several items at the cash register. After the store clerk scanned the items and opened the register, the unknown person reached over the counter and grabbed cash from within it. The individual then grabbed the items that were originally placed at the cash register and left the business.

If you recognized the individual by the clothing, you are asked to reach out to Detective Sosa at 629-201-5619 or email him at 0975@murfreesborotn.gov.

