Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to a carjacking/kidnapping on Amber Glen Dr. around midnight.

A 19-year-old male victim was later shot and found by THP on the side of I-24 near mile marker 75. The victim is in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle, a white Ford F-150, wrecked in Davidson Co. One suspect is in custody after foot pursuit with Metro PD, another is one on the run.

