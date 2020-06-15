Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department is making patrol vehicle videos available consistent with the Tennessee Public Open Records Act after multiple Open Records requests from the media and private citizens of the Sunday, May 31, 2020 Murfreesboro vigil and protest.

With permission from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, helicopter video is also being provided.

Anyone wishing to access the videos can do so by visiting the Murfreesboro Police Department webpage at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/217/Police.

MORE CRIME NEWS