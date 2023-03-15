Murfreesboro Police Release Name of Homicide Victim; Boyfriend Takes Own Life in Standoff with Hendersonville Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (March 15, 2023) The woman shot and killed inside her Fortress Blvd. apartment has been identified as 30-year-old Eva Silver. Silver’s boyfriend, identified as the suspect, shoots himself after a standoff with Hendersonville police yesterday.

Silver was found inside her Garrison Station apartment by a family member around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators developed her boyfriend, 29-year-old Tyler Gardner as a suspect. Following the fatal shooting, Gardner apparently traveled to his parents’ home in Hendersonville where he threatened to kill himself. After a standoff with Hendersonville police, he was found deceased inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Murfreesboro police Criminal Investigations Division and Hendersonville police detectives are assisting each other with their cases.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED:

