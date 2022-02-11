MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 11, 2022) – A routine traffic stop by Murfreesboro Police Department Directed Patrol Unit officers nets nearly three-quarters of a million dollars, drugs, and loaded guns on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Police arrested two people.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul where the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. He has been identified as James Miller, 58, of Marshall, Missouri.

A police K9 alerted the moving truck after smelling the odor of narcotics. A search of the U-Haul yielded eight ounces of Heroin/Fentanyl, 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, seven Ecstasy pills, a loaded AR rifle, a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, and $672,079 in cash.

Miller and a passenger, Samantha Ortega, 31, also of Missouri, were charged with manufacturing, distributing, selling, and possessing Schedule I and II drugs. Ortega and Miller are also facing charges of the possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller is charged with the possession of firearms in the commission of a dangerous felony as well.

Special Investigation Division (SID) detectives are investigating.

“We are extremely proud of our Directed Patrol Unit officers and SID detectives in getting these dangerous drugs and guns off the street,” said SID Narcotics Unit Sergeant Jacob Fountain. “This sends a clear message to drug dealers; this type of activity will not be tolerated in Murfreesboro.”

Miller is being held on a $250,000 bond and Ortega on a $200,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set May 16 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.