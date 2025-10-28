Murfreesboro Police Officers Graduate From Southeastern Leadership Academy

Murfreesboro Police Lieutenant Sean Garrison, Sergeant Jacob Fountain, and Sergeant Travis Henderson graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy (SELA) 12th Session on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

SELA, part of the University of Tennessee Law Enforcement Innovation Center Institute for Public Service, is a five-week program designed to develop leadership skills in law enforcement. The curriculum includes themed lessons on Foundations of Leadership, Leading Others, Leadership Skills, Building External Relations, Employee/Internal Matters, and Critical Issues.

Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Captain Jeff Keaton attended the graduation ceremony to honor the officers’ achievement.

