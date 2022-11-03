Thursday, November 3, 2022
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Suspect in Champs Theft Case

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case that took place at Champs on Medical Center Pkwy on Oct. 17, 2022.

The unidentified person grabbed several articles of clothing and ran out of the store without paying. Two employees ran after the individual. When he reached his vehicle, he pulled a handgun from his waist and threatened to shoot the workers. He left the store in an older model red pickup truck.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Trae Smalley at 629-201-5518.

