Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On Jan. 26, an unidentified man was in the parking garage at 223 N. Maple Street and removed a blue Subaru Pressure Washer from a truck and places it in what appears to be a white four-door Chevy Malibu with damage to the trim around the rear passenger-side wheel.

The individual has several facial, neck, and arm tattoos. If you know this person, please contact Det. Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.

MORE CRIME