Detectives are working two separate fraud cases involving the same individual.

The suspect created a fake ID with the ID number and date of birth that belongs to one person, but with the name and address that belongs to another person. The suspect is NOT either one of those people. On July 13, 2020, he used that fake ID to cash a pre-paid check at TN Quick Cash in Antioch. He also forged the victim’s signature in order to cash the check.

In the other case, the same suspect was seen cashing three different forged checks, at three separate Kroger locations in Murfreesboro (Lascassas, Memorial, and Old Fort) using the victim’s personal info from the first case.

If you can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS