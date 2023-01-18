Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect

From Murfreesboro Police January 18, 2023

Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case.

On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.

If you have any additional information or can ID this person of interest, please contact Det. Trae Smalley at 629-201-5518.