Murfreesboro Police Looking for 3 Fraud and Theft Suspects

Fraud detectives need help identifying three individuals wanted for questioning in a theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card case.

A Murfreesboro woman’s purse, containing her bank card and driver’s license, was stolen from her compact SUV in the parking lot of Demo’s Restaurant on Jan. 2.

A man dressed in all white was seen checking door handles before breaking windows out of two vehicles and stealing items. He was driving a gray Jeep, possibly a Liberty or Compass (2008 – 2012 model).

The two women pictured used the woman’s ID and bank card to withdraw money from her account.

If you can help detectives identify these individuals, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629 201 5507.