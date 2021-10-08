MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – On Thursday, October 7 around 10:00 pm Murfreesboro Emergency dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 1345 Wenlon drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a white Chevrolet truck occupied by 18-year-old O’Brien Deshun Henley, Jr. Mr. Henley had received multiple gunshot wounds and was subsequently transported by ambulance to St. Thomas Rutherford for additional medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries soon after arrival.

MPD Criminal Investigation (CID) detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information that can help solve this case, please contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email [email protected] You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).