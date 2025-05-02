Murfreesboro Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a suspicious death where a man was found deceased inside a vehicle at a tow lot on Thursday, May 1.

Officers responded to E.A. Towing on Southpointe Court around 2:30 p.m. Tow company employees found the body after preparing to place a mechanic lien on the vehicle since no one claimed it. The vehicle, thought to be abandoned, was towed from the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on April 5.

Detectives have requested the medical examiner to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death and how long the man may have been deceased.

The investigation remains active.

