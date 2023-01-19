Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting Deaths of Three People on Cason Lane

From Murfreesboro Police January 19, 2023

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man who shot two victims and then turn the gun on himself.

At the request of Madison County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office investigators, MPD officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane for an attempt to locate an individual. As officers were speaking with the tenants outside, they heard several gunshots inside the home. Officers safely entered the home and discovered three individuals deceased. All were pronounced dead on scene.

The adult male is part of an ongoing homicide investigation in Madison County Alabama. We are referring any questions related to that investigation to the Madison County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.

Murfreesboro detectives are still attempting to notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

