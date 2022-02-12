MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 12, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured on Saturday, Feb. 12. Police are searching for the shooter.

A sergeant patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to the Habibi Hookah Cafe, 1644 Middle Tennessee Blvd., around 2:03 a.m. The sergeant started life-saving efforts on a male victim and used a tourniquet. The man died at the hospital.

Four other people were also shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The preliminary investigation shows two individuals began arguing and fighting in the parking lot before gunfire erupted.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and identify the shooter.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or have cell phone video should call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.

You can also give tips anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or using the P3 Intel mobile app. A reward up to $1,000 could be available for information leading to an arrest.