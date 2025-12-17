Murfreesboro Police Investigating Kroger ATM Theft

Police in Murfreesboro are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a theft reported at a local grocery store Wednesday afternoon, WSMV reports.

Officers say the incident happened at the Kroger on Old Fort Parkway as an ATM service worker was in the process of refilling a machine. Investigators believe a suspect took a bag of cash during that time.

Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle used to leave the scene, which helped detectives identify a suspect. Warrants connected to the theft have since been obtained.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

