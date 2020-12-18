Murfreesboro Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Road Grader and Flagman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating a construction accident where the driver of a road grader accidentally backed over and killing a flagman directing traffic on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The victim, 21-year-old Nicholas Patrick Oliver died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals construction workers with Rollins Excavation were in the process of completing shoulder work on Butler Dr. when the accident occurred, around 12:33 p.m. The driver of the road grader was backing up to allow a dump truck to unload gravel when he backed over the flagman, unaware he was behind him.

The incident is under investigation by F.A.C.T.

No charges are expected to be file.