The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Sunday, April 4.

According to a preliminary investigation, a blue Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Carver Avenue when a bicyclist attempted to cross the roadway just before 9:57 p.m. The bicyclist entered the path of the SUV, resulting in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

